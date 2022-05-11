Yorkshire baton bearers will take part in the Queen’s Baton Relay between July 12 and 13 when it comes to the region.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games has unveiled the route that the Queen’s Baton Relay will take in Yorkshire and the Humber and the rest of the host nation this summer.

In Yorkshire and the Humber, the Queen’s Baton will visit: Sheffield, Rotherham, Huddersfield, Bradford, and Leeds on July 12. Then on July 13 the baton will be carried through Hull, Beverley, Market Weighton, York, Malton, Scarborough, Robin Hood’s Bay, and Whitby.

Where will the Queen’s Baton Relay take place? What is the route through Yorkshire?

Highlights across the two days will see the baton visit the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield, be plunged underwater in a shark tank at The Deep in Hull and arrive in Whitby via a RNLI lifeboat.

On July 13, East Riding of Yorkshire will officially welcome the baton and the council have released specific details about this part of the route.

During its time in East Yorkshire, the Queen’s Baton Relay will visit Beverley and Market Weighton with short term road closures expected on the day and will be announced in due course.

The route for the Baton’s time in East Riding of Yorkshire is as follows:

Beverley - starts at Beverley Minster (10:26) – Highgate – Wednesday Market - Toll Gavel – Saturday Market – Lairgate – New Walk – Molescroft Road – ENDS near Longcroft School (11:02)

Market Weighton - starts at Beverley Road roundabout (11:29) – High Street – Holme Road – ENDS near Sandwalk, before A1079 roundabout (11:42)

Councillor Jonathan Owen, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “We are thrilled that the Queen’s Baton will be carried through the streets of Beverley and Market Weighton in celebration of the Commonwealth ahead of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

“To be part of this occasion is a real privilege and I’m sure the residents of the East Riding will come out in full support to cheer on the incredible baton bearers whilst the baton visits our historic towns this summer.”

What is the Commonwealth Games?

The Commonwealth Games bring nations together in a colourful celebration of sport and human performance. But the Games have evolved dramatically since its beginnings in 1930.

Held every four years, with a hiatus during World War II, the Games have grown from featuring 11 countries and 400 athletes, to a global spectacle of 6,600 sports men and women from across 72 nations and territories.

Underpinned by the core values of humanity, equality and destiny, the Games aim to unite the Commonwealth family through a glorious festival of sport. Often referred to as the ‘Friendly Games’, the event is renowned for inspiring athletes to compete in the spirit of friendship and fair play.Some of the most memorable sporting moments in history took place at the Commonwealth Games. At the 1954 Vancouver Games, Roger Bannister and John Landy became the first people to break the four-minute mile in a race that became known as the ‘Miracle Mile’.

Chantal Petitclerc became the first gold medal winner in a para-sport in 2002. An occasion that marked the first time an event for an athlete with a disability had been part of the official programme.

And women’s boxing became a mainstay of the Commonwealth Games in 2014 with Team England’s Nicola Adams taking the first gold medal in the flyweight division.

The encouraging ethos of the Games has stirred athletes to sprint faster, leap higher and push themselves to the very limits of what the human body is capable of.

The 2022 Games will be the first time West Midlands has played host to the event, following London 1934, and Manchester 2002. As preparations for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games take shape, the West Midlands become part of a lasting legacy. One that displays world-class teamwork, athleticism and friendship.

What is the Queen’s Baton Relay?

Travelling via land, air and sea, more than 180 communities in England will experience the Queen’s Baton on a route spanning 2,500 miles (4,000 kilometres). From cities and market towns, to the countryside and the coastline, the baton will head as far south as Cornwall and as far north as Northumberland.

Birmingham 2022 is hosting the 16th official Queen’s Baton Relay – a journey which brings together and celebrates communities across the Commonwealth, during the build up to the Games.

In England, the Queen’s Baton Relay will provide the opportunity for communities to experience the buzz and excitement for Birmingham 2022, as the 11 days of sport nears closer.

The Queen’s Baton Relay is set to travel the length and breadth of England for a total of 29 days, before culminating at the Opening Ceremony for Birmingham 2022 on July 28.

Kicking off on June 2, the baton will spend four days in London, coinciding with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Weekend, celebrating The Queen’s 70th year as Monarch and Head of the Commonwealth.

The baton will then resume the international journey, visiting the Falkland Islands, Jersey, Guernsey, and the Isle of Man, before touring home nations of Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

It returns to England on July 4 to commence a 25-day tour of the regions.

Who will be carrying the baton?

A busy schedule of activities and events are being planned for the Queen’s Baton Relay, with opportunities to highlight untold stories from baton bearers who are striving for change in their community.

One of the confirmed community baton bearers in East Riding of Yorkshire is Luke Lambert. Luke, from Beverley, lost his mum Jenny, 62, to a brain tumour in November 2019.

His tragic loss was the inspiration behind the 29-year-old’s five-day, 250-kilometre Wadi Rum Desert ultramarathon in the Jordanian desert, where temperatures reached 42C.

Luke’s gruelling journey last October saw him develop severe plantar fasciitis in his right foot on the first day, but he pushed through the pain barrier in memory of his mum. He raised more than £23,000 for Brain Tumour Research and Young Minds UK.

A Doncaster beauty queen has also been chosen to carry the baton. Charlotte Lister is the reigning Ms Diamond UK.

Over the last three years Charlotte has raised over £4,000 for charity including the Samaritans and Coppafeel, as well as taking part in a number of charity fun runs.

Thousands of baton bearers, each with inspiring backgrounds and stories, will have the honour of carrying the baton during the journey through England, including those nominated in recognition of their contributions to their local community, whether that be in sport, education, the arts, culture or charity.

Between 40 and 130 baton bearers will carry the Baton each day, and the Relay will reach hundreds of villages, towns and cities during its tour of the country.

How can you get involved?

From sports days with local schools, to community festivals, people will be able to experience the Baton in many ways. Members of the public are encouraged to get involved with the celebrations and embrace the arrival of the Baton, taking the opportunity to experience the buzz of Birmingham 2022 in their community. The Birmingham 2022 website will provide information on the events and where to line the route.

Ian Reid, Chief Executive of Birmingham 2022 said: “Whilst the baton has been travelling across the Commonwealth, we have worked closely with Local Authorities in England to devise a route that engages with hundreds of communities, passing sport venues, historic sites, local schools and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

“Yet the Queen’s Baton Relay is far more than just a journey. It symbolises connecting people from every corner of the Commonwealth, celebrates Batonbearers who take on challenges, and marks the countdown to the biggest sporting event in West Midlands history.

“And by the time the baton returns to England for the final leg, 71 nations and territories will have already experienced the magic that comes with it.

“We hope that communities across the country join the excitement, attend events near them, line the streets to cheer on our incredible baton bearers and celebrate the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.”

CGF President Dame Louise Martin DBE said: “The Queen’s Baton Relay symbolises hope, solidarity and collaboration across the Commonwealth at a time when it is needed most. It continues to inspire people wherever it goes and creates huge excitement for Birmingham 2022 as it journeys towards the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony on July 28.”

Minister for the Commonwealth Games, Nigel Huddleston, said: "The 2022 Queen's Baton Relay is coming home. Travelling the length and breadth of England, the Baton will bring the excitement of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games to every region of the country.

“The Relay marks the final countdown to the biggest sporting event to be held in the UK since London 2012, and I hope people come together and line their streets to celebrate this historic moment.”

Throughout May, the Queen’s Baton Relay continues its journey through the Caribbean and the Americas, with visits to St Kitts & Nevis, Antigua & Barbuda, Bermuda and Canada, amongst others.

For more information on the Queen’s Baton Relay, visit www.birmingham2022.com/qbr