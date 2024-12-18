Whinny Gill reservoir: Body found by officers searching for missing 55-year-old in Yorkshire

Officers searching for 55-year-old Skipton man Martyn Crofts have recovered a body at a reservoir.

Martyn Crofts was reported missing on Monday, December 16.

The discovery was made during searches at Whinny Gill reservoir in Skipton on Tuesday December 17.

While formal identification has not yet been completed, Martyn’s family has been informed and is being supported by officers.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We would like to thank everyone who shared our appeal and provided information to assist our enquiries.

“At this stage, there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the discovery, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.