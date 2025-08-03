Whitby cliff deaths: Police recover fourth body in four days at stretch of cliffs on Yorkshire coast
At 11am on Saturday (Aug 2), police were called to reports of a woman’s body below the cliffs behind the main car park in Sandsend, near Whitby.
Crews from the ambulance service, coastguard, lifeboat and fire service all attended.
A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “The woman’s body was recovered at 12.55pm and the scene was reopened at 2.15pm following extensive enquiries.
“It has been confirmed that the woman is aged in her 50s and from the local area.
“Officers are supporting the woman’s family at this difficult time.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report is being prepared for the coroner.”
The force said the death of the woman is not linked to the three other deaths in the area this week.
On Wednesday (Jul 30), the bodies of a man and a woman were recovered from the cliffs below Whitby Abbey, while the body of a woman was recovered from the same place on Thursday (Jul 31).
Police have asked anyone with information about Saturday’s incident to contact them on 101 quoting incident number 12250143585.
