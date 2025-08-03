Police have recovered a fourth body in four days from a stretch of cliffs on the Yorkshire coast - but have confirmed none of the incidents are linked.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 11am on Saturday (Aug 2), police were called to reports of a woman’s body below the cliffs behind the main car park in Sandsend, near Whitby.

Crews from the ambulance service, coastguard, lifeboat and fire service all attended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “The woman’s body was recovered at 12.55pm and the scene was reopened at 2.15pm following extensive enquiries.

“It has been confirmed that the woman is aged in her 50s and from the local area.

“Officers are supporting the woman’s family at this difficult time.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report is being prepared for the coroner.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scenic shot looking across Whitby harbour and out towards Sandsend and Kettleness. picture: Duncan Atkins

The force said the death of the woman is not linked to the three other deaths in the area this week.

On Wednesday (Jul 30), the bodies of a man and a woman were recovered from the cliffs below Whitby Abbey, while the body of a woman was recovered from the same place on Thursday (Jul 31).