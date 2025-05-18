The cleverly-titled Whitby Fish and Ships Festival returned for 2025 to explore the seaside town’s long history with the fishing trade.

A number of cookery demonstrations took place with top local chefs which showed visitors how to make their most of their catch.

The event, which was sponsored by one of Whitby’s most-loved chippies Magpie Cafe, also took a look at the history of the shipping trade and boats which were docked or forged in the town.

Local fishermen were also on hand to demostrate the art of pot sewing and net mending – a craft which is in danger of being lost.

We sent a photographer along to check out the action – take a look at the best pictures below.

1 . Whitby Fish and Ships Festival Pat McCarthy and Helen Loughran with Riley and Nathaniel working on seaside designs pic Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Whitby Fish and Ships Festival Pearl and Ida meet the lobster pic Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . Whitby Fish and Ships Festival Sophie tries out the bed of nails pic Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

4 . Whitby Fish and Ships Festival On the festival stalls pic Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales