Whitby Fish and Ships Festival: Best pictures from the celebration of Whitby's rich maritime heritage

By Jonathan Pritchard

Published 18th May 2025, 14:38 BST
A festival celebrating Whitby's rich maritime heritage took place this weekend – showcasing the town’s history with the fishing industry.

The cleverly-titled Whitby Fish and Ships Festival returned for 2025 to explore the seaside town’s long history with the fishing trade.

A number of cookery demonstrations took place with top local chefs which showed visitors how to make their most of their catch.

The event, which was sponsored by one of Whitby’s most-loved chippies Magpie Cafe, also took a look at the history of the shipping trade and boats which were docked or forged in the town.

Local fishermen were also on hand to demostrate the art of pot sewing and net mending – a craft which is in danger of being lost.

We sent a photographer along to check out the action – take a look at the best pictures below.

Pat McCarthy and Helen Loughran with Riley and Nathaniel working on seaside designs

1. Whitby Fish and Ships Festival

Pat McCarthy and Helen Loughran with Riley and Nathaniel working on seaside designs pic Richard Ponter

Pearl and Ida meet the lobster

2. Whitby Fish and Ships Festival

Pearl and Ida meet the lobster pic Richard Ponter

Sophie tries out the bed of nails

3. Whitby Fish and Ships Festival

Sophie tries out the bed of nails pic Richard Ponter

On the festival stalls

4. Whitby Fish and Ships Festival

On the festival stalls pic Richard Ponter

