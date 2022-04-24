Whitby Goth Weekend 2022: All of the best photos as the spring event returns

Goths and followers of other subcultures such as steampunk and Victoriana descended on the historic seaside town for the biannual goth festival, which has been taking place since 1994.

Although the Halloween event was held last October, this is the first time since 2019 that an April weekend has taken place.

The attractions include gigs by goth bands and the Bizarre Bazaar market.

'Goth-spotting' is now a popular activity, with the weekend drawing in crowds of non-goths and amateur photographers who admire the impressive costumes on display.

Yorkshire Post photographer Tony Johnson went along.

