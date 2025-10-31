Twice a year, fans of all things Gothic descend on Whitby to celebrate the goth subculture and don their best outfits.

Since it was founded in 1994, it has morphed into an internationally popular event and sees thousands of people flock to the Yorkshire coast to take part.

There is a mixture of live music, extensive shopping, and visitors in elaborate costumes from top hats to tailcoats parading through Whitby’s atmospheric Victorian streets.

The event also incorporates the Bizarre Bazaar alternative market featuring 100 indoor stalls.

The Yorkshire Post photographer Marisa Cashill went along on Halloween to check out some of the spookiest outfits in the town.

1 . Whitby Goth Weekend John and Lisa Colman, from Leeds, at Whitby Goth Weekend Photo: Marisa Cashill Photo Sales

2 . Whitby Goth Weekend Ruby Kelly and Ella Taylor, from Middlesbrough, at the Whitby Goth Weekend Photo: Marisa Cashill Photo Sales

3 . Whitby Goth Weekend Alyson Wallace in her flowing dress at the event Photo: Marisa Cashill Photo Sales