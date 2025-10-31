Whitby Goth Weekend: Best photos of incredible costumes as thousands descend on Whitby

Whitby Goth Weekend: Best pictures from popular coastal event taking place on Halloween

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 31st Oct 2025, 13:59 GMT
Whitby Goth Weekend is taking place this weekend – combining perfectly with Halloween celebrations across the country.

Twice a year, fans of all things Gothic descend on Whitby to celebrate the goth subculture and don their best outfits.

Since it was founded in 1994, it has morphed into an internationally popular event and sees thousands of people flock to the Yorkshire coast to take part.

There is a mixture of live music, extensive shopping, and visitors in elaborate costumes from top hats to tailcoats parading through Whitby’s atmospheric Victorian streets.

The event also incorporates the Bizarre Bazaar alternative market featuring 100 indoor stalls.

The Yorkshire Post photographer Marisa Cashill went along on Halloween to check out some of the spookiest outfits in the town.

John and Lisa Colman, from Leeds, at Whitby Goth Weekend

1. Whitby Goth Weekend

John and Lisa Colman, from Leeds, at Whitby Goth Weekend Photo: Marisa Cashill

Ruby Kelly and Ella Taylor, from Middlesbrough, at the Whitby Goth Weekend

2. Whitby Goth Weekend

Ruby Kelly and Ella Taylor, from Middlesbrough, at the Whitby Goth Weekend Photo: Marisa Cashill

Alyson Wallace in her flowing dress at the event

3. Whitby Goth Weekend

Alyson Wallace in her flowing dress at the event Photo: Marisa Cashill

Yorvic, from Harrogate, at Whitby Goth Weekend

4. Whitby Goth Weekend

Yorvic, from Harrogate, at Whitby Goth Weekend Photo: Marisa Cashill

