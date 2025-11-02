Whitby Goth Weekend, Saturday 1st November

Whitby Goth Weekend: Best pictures of the action on Saturday in bumper gallery

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 2nd Nov 2025, 11:25 GMT
Whitby Goth Weekend has been extremely popular again this weekend.

Twice a year, fans of all things Gothic descend on Whitby to celebrate the goth subculture and don their best outfits.

Since it was founded in 1994, it has morphed into an internationally popular event and sees thousands of people flock to the Yorkshire coast to take part.

There is a mixture of live music, extensive shopping, and visitors in elaborate costumes from top hats to tailcoats parading through Whitby’s atmospheric Victorian streets.

On Saturday, Richard Ponter and Marisa Cashill went to capture the best of the action:

The Whitby Goths Festival....enjoying a walk

1. The Whitby Goths Festival

The Whitby Goths Festival....enjoying a walk Photo: Richard Ponter

Whitby Goth Weekend Saturday

2. Whitby Goth Weekend

Whitby Goth Weekend Saturday Photo: Marisa Cashill

The Whitby Goths Festival....on West Cliff

3. The Whitby Goths Festival

The Whitby Goths Festival....on West Cliff Photo: Richard Ponter

The Whitby Goths Festival....enjoying a walk

4. The Whitby Goths Festival

The Whitby Goths Festival....enjoying a walk Photo: Richard Ponter

