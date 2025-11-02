Whitby Goth Weekend: Best pictures of the action on Saturday in bumper gallery

Twice a year, fans of all things Gothic descend on Whitby to celebrate the goth subculture and don their best outfits.

Since it was founded in 1994, it has morphed into an internationally popular event and sees thousands of people flock to the Yorkshire coast to take part.

There is a mixture of live music, extensive shopping, and visitors in elaborate costumes from top hats to tailcoats parading through Whitby’s atmospheric Victorian streets.

On Saturday, Richard Ponter and Marisa Cashill went to capture the best of the action:

