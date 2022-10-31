News you can trust since 1754
Whitby Goth Weekend: Bumper gallery of best action from seaside extravaganza

Thousands of people attended the Whitby Goth Weekend in the seaside town in the last two days which has been heralded as a great success.

By Daniel Sheridan
37 minutes ago

Despite the weather, amazing costumes were out in force. In these pictures, YP photographer Simon Hulme and PA photographer Danny Lawson capture the best of the action:

1. Whitby Goth Festival. Picture by Simon Hulme 29th October 2022

Photo: Simon Hulme

2. Whitby Goth Festival. . Picture by Simon Hulme 29th October 2022

Photo: Simon Hulme

3. People attend the Whitby Goth Weekend in Whitby, Yorkshire, as hundreds of goths descend on the seaside town where Bram Stoker found inspiration for 'Dracula' after staying in the town in 1890. Picture date: Sunday October 30, 2022.

Photo: Danny Lawson

4. People attend the Whitby Goth Weekend in Whitby, Yorkshire, as hundreds of goths descend on the seaside town where Bram Stoker found inspiration for 'Dracula' after staying in the town in 1890. Picture date: Sunday October 30, 2022.

Photo: Danny Lawson

