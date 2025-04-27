Whitby Goth Weekend: Bumper gallery of incredible costumes as thousands descend on Whitby

By Daniel Sheridan

Reporter

Published 27th Apr 2025, 10:30 BST
Thousands of people attended the Whitby Goth Weekend in the seaside town on Saturday.

Stunning photographs showed incredible costumes as they walked the cobbled lanes of the town which featured in Dracula.

Photographer Richard Ponter captured the best of the action on Saturday:

Whitby Goths . Steve and Kelly on West Cliff pic Richard Ponter

1. Steve and Kelly on West Cliff

Whitby Goths . Steve and Kelly on West Cliff pic Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Whitby Goths ..Steve and Hilary l on West Cliff . pic Richard Ponter

2. Steve and Hilary l on West Cliff

Whitby Goths ..Steve and Hilary l on West Cliff . pic Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Whitby Goths ..Imogen enjoys a stroll on West Cliff . pic Richard Ponter

3. Imogen enjoys a stroll on West Cliff

Whitby Goths ..Imogen enjoys a stroll on West Cliff . pic Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Whitby Goths ..Taking a break in the sun.... pic Richard Ponter

4. Taking a break in the sun

Whitby Goths ..Taking a break in the sun.... pic Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice