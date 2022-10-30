News you can trust since 1754
Whitby Goth Weekend: The best pictures from day two on Sunday

Whitby Goth Weekend has been a huge success this weekend.

By Daniel Sheridan
35 minutes ago

In these great pictures from PA photographer Danny Lawson, the best of the action from Sunday has been captured:

1. People attend the Whitby Goth Weekend in Whitby

People attend the Whitby Goth Weekend in Whitby, Yorkshire, as hundreds of goths descend on the seaside town where Bram Stoker found inspiration for 'Dracula' after staying in the town in 1890.

Photo: Danny Lawson

2. People attend the Whitby Goth Weekend in Whitby

People attend the Whitby Goth Weekend in Whitby, Yorkshire, as hundreds of goths descend on the seaside town where Bram Stoker found inspiration for 'Dracula' after staying in the town in 1890. Picture date: Sunday October 30, 2022.

Photo: Danny Lawson

3. People attend the Whitby Goth Weekend in Whitby

People attend the Whitby Goth Weekend in Whitby, Yorkshire, as hundreds of goths descend on the seaside town where Bram Stoker found inspiration for 'Dracula' after staying in the town in 1890. Picture date: Sunday October 30, 2022.

Photo: Danny Lawson

4. People attend the Whitby Goth Weekend in Whitby

People attend the Whitby Goth Weekend in Whitby, Yorkshire, as hundreds of goths descend on the seaside town where Bram Stoker found inspiration for 'Dracula' after staying in the town in 1890. Picture date: Sunday October 30, 2022.

Photo: Danny Lawson

