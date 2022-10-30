In these great pictures from PA photographer Danny Lawson, the best of the action from Sunday has been captured:
1. People attend the Whitby Goth Weekend in Whitby
People attend the Whitby Goth Weekend in Whitby, Yorkshire, as hundreds of goths descend on the seaside town where Bram Stoker found inspiration for 'Dracula' after staying in the town in 1890.
Photo: Danny Lawson
2. People attend the Whitby Goth Weekend in Whitby
3. People attend the Whitby Goth Weekend in Whitby
4. People attend the Whitby Goth Weekend in Whitby
