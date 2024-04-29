Whitby Goth Weekend: Watch over six minutes of incredible costumes and footage from the Yorkshire coast extravaganza
Hundreds of people descended on the Yorkshire coast this weekend for the popular Whitby Goth Weekend.
Held twice a year, this weekend’s Spring event was the first one of 2024.
The alternative festival celebrates all things Goth and always attracts a huge crowd.
The Yorkshire Post head of photographer Marisa Cashill was there to capture the weird and wonderful costumes.
Watch the six minute compilation video to get a taste of what makes the Whitby Goth Weekend so special and beloved.
