Our photographers managed to capture so many brilliant photos from Saturday’s Whitby Goth Weekend events that we’ve pulled together a third gallery of images from the festivities.
The events are continuing on Sunday too, so be sure to check back to The Yorkshire Post website on Monday morning for even more pictures from Whitby Goth Weekend.
In the meantime, you can check out pictures from the first day here, and catch up with the first two of our galleries here and here.
So, without further ado, scroll on down to see even more wild and wonderful images from this year’s first Whitby Goth Weekend.
