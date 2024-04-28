Whitby was once again invaded by thousands of people dressed in curious and incredible outfits, costumes, masks and every other weird and wonderful thing you can imagine.

The Whitby Goth Weekend is one of the biggest events on the Yorkshire calendar, and sees thousands of people from all over the world head to one of Yorkshire’s most picturesque towns to show off their outfits and get involved in the hundreds of events taking place.

This year is no different, and the outfits and costumes seem to be getting wilder and more wonderful each year.

After starting off in the early 90s, the event has now grown to be one of the biggest Gothic events in the world, and sees many people head to the home of Dracula to pay homage to everything mysterious and dark.

We sent along our photographers to capture some of the incredible sights – and the pictures look even better with the beautiful Whitby and Yorkshire coast in the background.

You can check out the best pictures from day one here – and we have more pictures from day two here and here.

1 . Whitby Goth Weekend A big cheer. pic Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Whitby Goth Weekend Time for a snack... pic Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . Whitby Goth Weekend Fabulous makeup pic Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

4 . Whitby Goth Weekend Striking a pose pic Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales