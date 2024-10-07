What’s unique about Dracula is everyone feels they know the story - even if they haven’t read the book.

Crossing geographic and cultural boundaries, the Gothic tale about the vampire "with peculiarly sharp white teeth" continues to win new fans.

Sales of Bram Stoker’s novel in the UK have doubled in the last decade - from 38,000 in 2013 to 62,000 in 2023, according to Nielsen Book Data.

Now an artist-led independent publisher in Whitby has launched a limited edition of the novel as part of the wider revival and a growing appetite for illustrated classics.

Leticia Lentini, founder of the Crow Emporium Press, in Silver Street in the town, said: “This publication is particularly special as of course Dracula and Whitby are intertwined.”

In 2022, graphic, illustrated literature was the third-highest-selling genre and with the BookTok movement –where users share their passion for books - garnering over 200bn views on TikTok alone, the demand for creative, visual storytelling continues to rise.

Leticia says even in a digital world, readers still crave physical objects that evoke emotion.

Originally from Australia, Leticia worked for Google for 11 years across Asia Pacific.

Photo shows: York visual artist, writer and print-maker Kirsty Maclennan near Whitby Abbey Credit: Lorne Campbell, Guzelian Media

She established her business to Whitby a year ago; the publication marks the first anniversary of her specialist book and literary gift shop. She said: “The golden age of book illustrating was the mid nineteenth century; uniquely most book illustrators were women, so it’s fitting that the Crow Emporium Press continues this tradition with a collaboration of women-led artists.

"Mina Harker (nee Murray) is very much the hero of Dracula too, although it’s often seen as a book by a man with women as victims of terror.”

“The irony is its digital trends, such as BookTok, that have driven a new demand for beautiful, physical books that look good on social media.

“As a former Google employee, my role was to help bring culture into the digital realm, and make it accessible.

"So, I love the fact our digital age has spawned a renewed appreciation and desire for physical objects, that bring beauty and joy. I love how art provides escape from a challenging world through beauty, and the visual impact of storytelling through illustration.”

The new publication will be included in the ‘Art of Illustration’ exhibition at the Pannett Art Gallery in Whitby, which opens on Friday. On show will be artwork by the novel’s illustrator York artist, Kirsty Maclennan, and calligraphy artwork by the American artist, Christina Rauh Fishburne.