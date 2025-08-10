Whitby Regatta: Amazing pictures capture best of the action at Saturday event

2 . Karl Major from Brigg with his 1972 Bond Bug made by Reliant

Karl Major from Brigg with his 1972 Bond Bug made by Reliant, alongside classic cars on the West Cliff as part of Whitby Regatta. The annual Regatta is a long-standing tradition, drawing crowds since the early 19th century, over a 3-day period it features rowing competitions; and yacht racing, along with various entertainment and attracts around 20,000 people to the historic seaside resort. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 9th August 2025. Photo: Tony Johnson