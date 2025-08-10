Whitby Regatta: Amazing pictures capture best of the action at Saturday event

The annual Regatta is a long-standing tradition, drawing crowds since the early 19th century, over a 3-day period it features rowing competitions; and yacht racing, along with various entertainment.
Tony Johnson was there and captured the event in these amazing photographs:
1. The Whitby Tiller Men perform at the bandstand as part of Whitby Regatta
The Whitby Tiller Men perform at the bandstand as part of Whitby Regatta.
Photograph by Tony Johnson. 9th August 2025.
2. Karl Major from Brigg with his 1972 Bond Bug made by Reliant
Karl Major from Brigg with his 1972 Bond Bug made by Reliant, alongside classic cars on the West Cliff as part of Whitby Regatta.
Photograph by Tony Johnson. 9th August 2025.
3. Swimmers enter the North Sea in Sandsend
Swimmers enter the North Sea in Sandsend before making their way to Whitby Pier on a 2 mile course along the coast as part of Whitby Regatta. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 9th August 2025.
4. Swimmers enter the North Sea in Sandsend
Photograph by Tony Johnson. 9th August 2025.
