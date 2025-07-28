As well as its famous Goth Weekends, the town also hosts a number of steampunk events too.

It sees people from across the country head to the Yorkshire coast to show off their weird and wonderful outfits.

Steampunk is a genre of science fiction, which blends futuristic technology with a Victorian-era aesthetic.

The event, which took place this weekend, is regarded as one of the biggest festivals celebrating the subculture in the country.

As well as taking the time to check out everyone’s costumes, there was also seminars and presentations taking an interesting look at the phenomenon, which has become more and more popular in recent years.

There was also food stalls, vendors selling steampunk inspired goods, activities and displays.

Check out our gallery below to see the best pictures from the event.

1 . Whitby Steampunk Festival Striking a pose at Whitby Steampunk Festival | Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Whitby Steampunk Festival Taking in the view on West Cliff at Whitby Steampunk Festival | Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . Whitby Steampunk Festival Taking in the view on West Cliff at Whitby Steampunk Festival | Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

4 . Whitby Steampunk Festival Striking a pose at Whitby Steampunk Festival | Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales