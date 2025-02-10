Those fascinated by the unusual and quirky costumes that are associated with the Steampunk style descended on the seaside town across the weekend.

We’ve already brought you the best pictures from the weekend, but as there are so many different styles and people getting involved in the festivities – we thought we’d do some more.

Steampunk, a subgenre of science fiction and fantasy literature, has developed in recent years to become a craft and lifestyle movement that commonly features some aspect of steam-powered machinery

So without further ado, scroll your way through some more weird and wonderful costumes, contraptions and colourful characters from the weekend’s event.

All pictures are courtesy of Danny Lawson/PA.

1 . Whitby Steampunk Weekend A man playing the character of Thaddeus, in costume, during the Whitby Steampunk Weekend, in Whitby.

2 . Whitby Steampunk Weekend Steampunks, family members, Juliet Ashmore (left), Katrina Ashmore, John Ashmore and family friend Lottie Cocke (second left) walk together during the Whitby Steampunk Weekend, in Whitby, Yorkshire.

3 . Whitby Steampunk Weekend Steampunks during the Whitby Steampunk Weekend, in Whitby.

4 . Whitby Steampunk Weekend Steampunks during the Whitby Steampunk Weekend, in Whitby.