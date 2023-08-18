Whitby: The best places to take your dog in the seaside town including bakery and boat trips

Whitby has always been a tourist hotspot for those who want a taste of the Yorkshire seaside or to explore the town’s rich history, but it’s particularly popular with dog-owners.

In most towns you’ll find ‘no dogs’ signs up at most shops in venues but in Whitby it’s more common to see ‘Dog’s welcome’ or at least ‘Well behaved dogs welcome.’

Owner of The Fuzzy Dog Bakery, a gourmet dog treats shop, Lou Rodchenkova said: “Whitby is not just the most dog friendly place in Yorkshire but on the planet too. It’s easier to tell you places that dogs can’t go as everywhere tends to be dog friendly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But if you’re still unsure where you can take to dog in Whitby, here are some of the most dog-friendly places.

Sandsend Beach

Captain Cook Experience

Jump aboard the Bark Endeavour Whitby for a boat trip where ‘dogs and ferrets sail free.’

Their website describes the trip as a ‘20 minute audio story about captain Cook's life and sailings of discovery on his famous ship. And a few sea shanties for you to sing along or clap your hands and stamp your feet too .Let`s see if you can find the crocodile in the cliff, or the rocks known as the Whitby whale.’

It costs £5 per ‘sailor’ for this 20 minutes trip aboard the famous Ship. Book your sailing from the car park past the magpie cafe, opposite the funland amusements.

St Mary’s Church and Whitby Abbey

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Take your dog on a scenic and steep walk as you climb the 199 Abbey Steps up to Whitby Abbey. But first take a look inside St Mary’s Church where well behaved dogs are welcome inside this is also the mythical location of ‘dracula’s grave,’ but remember he is not real therefore not buried here.

Whitby Abbey and Whitby Brewery

As you continue past St Mary’s Church you’ll spot the stunning ruins of Whitby Abbey, an English Heritage site. You’re allowed to take your dog for a walk in the grounds, just not into the ruins. You can however go inside or sit outside Whitby Brewery which is dog-friendly.

Amusement Arcades

No more standing outside in the rain with the dogs while the rest of your family enjoy the amusements. As many of the arcades here are dog friendly and even have water bowls laid out for the dogs.

Gelaterias

Love it or hate it but doggy ice cream is a thing.

Doggy ice cream tends to be low in milk and sugar unlike human ice cream, so if you want a sweet treat for yourself there are plenty of places you can go with your dog such as J's Ice Cream Parlour And Cafe in Market Place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Or you can always grab an ice cream from anywhere and walk around town, if your dog is better on the move.

Beacon Farm Ice Cream, Campsite & Tearooms is super dog friendly too and an ideal place to stay not just grab a gelato.

Fish and Chips Shops

Mister Chips on Church St, Abbey Wharf on Market Place and Hadley’s Fish and Chips on Bridge Street are all recommended as dog-friendly fish and chip shops.

West Cliff Beach and Sandsend Beach

Several of the beaches are dog-friendly providing dogs are on leads. Just make sure you check the signs as there are some times in the year when dogs are not allowed. Or if you’re searching for fossils on the ‘Dinosaur Coast’ which Whitby is affectionately known as, head to Staithes which is also super dog-friendly and scenic.

Whitby Town Tour: Open top bus

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It can be hard getting around all the sites of the busy town centre especially with a dog but the good news is that pets are also allowed on the Whitby Town Tour open-top bus.

This hop-on, hop-off service runs every day from March to November and adult tickets cost £7.50.

North Yorkshire Moors Railway