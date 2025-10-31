A motion calling on developers to withdraw plans for a vast solar farm spanning parts of Rotherham and Doncaster will be debated by councillors next week.

The motion, put forward by Councillor Jamie Baggaley and seconded by Councillor Liz Duncan, urges developers of the proposed Whitestone Solar Farm to “hear the voices of local residents” and “significantly scale back” any future proposals.

The 750-megawatt development, which would cover around 2,000 hectares from Conisbrough in the north to Woodall in the south, would be the largest solar farm in the UK if approved. It is expected to be the first Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP) to apply for planning permission in the Rotherham area.

The motion notes “significant local concerns” over the plans, including the potential disruption of more than 60 public rights of way, heavy construction traffic on rural roads, the loss of agricultural land, and the impact on the landscape.

Land where the Whitestone Solar Farm could be created

Coun Baggaley said residents would see “no clear benefit” from the project in its current form, as it offers “no direct savings on local energy bills or guarantees of local employment.”

The motion also raises concerns about the developer’s consultation process, describing it as “technical and abstract,” with printed materials made available only at “considerable expense” to consultees.

It highlights objections already submitted by all three of Rotherham’s MPs, parish councils, and councillors across political parties, and references a previous cross-party motion passed by the council in January calling for solar panels on buildings to be prioritised over those on greenfield land.

Council Leader Chris Read has already written to the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, warning that large-scale rural solar projects could undermine public support for the government’s net zero targets.

The developers are not expected to submit a formal planning application until May 2026. As a nationally significant project, the final decision will be made by the government, though Rotherham Council’s planning officers will prepare a Local Impact Report as part of the process.

If approved, the motion would formally record that the Whitestone Solar Farm “does not enjoy the support” of the full council and call on the developer to withdraw its current plans. It also seeks to ensure residents are kept fully informed and involved throughout the planning process.