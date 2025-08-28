'Who knew tiling could be life-threatening?' - How DIY accident put me in hospital

A mother says a DIY task 'turned life-threatening' after she tried to take tiles off her bathroom wall and sliced through a tendon and nerves in her leg - requiring emergency surgery.

Emma Stevens, 39, was waiting for a plumber to arrive on July 31 when she decided to make a start on her bathroom wall tiles.

She borrowed an electric chisel from a neighbour and started pulling chunks away at the wall while standing in the bath - but accidentally dropped a chunk of tiles on her left shin, causing a tear at the tendon and nerves.

The gruesome injury was "down to the bone" and Emma was rushed in an ambulance to the University Hospital of North Tees for a two-and-a-half-hour emergency surgery to repair some of the tendons.

Emma Stevens

Three weeks on, Emma - who is a single mother to children aged five and six - is unable to walk unaided and has lost feeling in the tops of her feet.

She can no longer drive a manual car, which she relies on for her job as a self-employed driving instructor.

Emma, from Billingham, near Middlesbrough, said: "I used to be a very active person, going to the gym two-to-three times a week. Now I'm on crutches, and the doctors can't predict how long it'll be.

"I've got so much nerve damage, I can barely feel anything at the bridge of my foot. It's a really weird sensation running down the leg, like pins and needles, even if you touch it really gently.

Emma Stevens's bathroom renovation.

"I can't drive my manual car anymore, which means I can't get any work for the foreseeable future."

Emma was in the middle of renovating her bathroom to make it "better" - because it was too small to wash the children in.

A plumber was due to take a look at the bath, but she decided to help him before he arrived by taking down some of the surrounding wall tiles.

At first, she tried using a manual chisel and hammer - but found the tiles were coming off the wall in thick lumps of plaster, so she borrowed an electric chisel from a neighbour.

Emma Stevens' leg in a cast.

"[The tiles] had started to come off in big chunks," Emma said. "Three chunks of tile came off with the plaster - and with the electric chisel, I was able to take one big lump off, which was fantastic, and it just dropped into the bath."

Emma climbed into the bath to get a better reach of the wall and stood on top of the lumps of plaster she'd removed. While pulling away at the "bit of tile left," it dropped onto her left shin and she immediately spotted the bleeding.

She said: "I knew straight away I was in trouble - I ran downstairs and filled a Tupperware with water. I chucked the water on the wound, which was when it started to hit me.

"I sat down and said to my phone: 'Hey, Siri, message my neighbour - I think I need to go to hospital.' My neighbour then rang an ambulance, which rushed me to hospital."

When she arrived at the hospital, Emma was told by a consultant she'd need emergency surgery to repair some of the tendons in her leg.

Her care team were concerned she couldn't flex her leg or foot and couldn't find any nerve endings when they examined her.

During a two-and-a-half-hour long operation, Emma's doctors managed to repair just one tendon in her leg - leaving her with potentially permanent numbness and pins-and-needles.

"They're saying I'll need to have my leg in a cast for the next eight-to-12 weeks - and a few months in recovery," she said. "I also think I'm going to be referred for physiotherapy to get some of the feeling back."

Emma's nerve damage means she'll be unable to drive a manual car for "at least" the next three months - leaving her out-of-work as a self-employed driving instructor. She has started a fundraiser to help pay the household bills while she can't work.

Emma said: "I'm going to lose a lot of business, even though I'm looking into driving an automatic. My doctors don't know how long it'll be until I'm able to walk unaided.