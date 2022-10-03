Why Helen Skelton has become a role model for parents as she admits feeling ‘functional’ not ‘sexy’

Single mother-of-three Helen, who lives in Leeds who has been open about her confidence struggles on the show, has become a “role model” for many parents who can realte to the star.

When dance partner Gorka Marqez said: “We’re working on Helen’s sexiness,” she replied: “You reach a stage of your life where you're functional and efficient.”

Former Blue Peter presenter Helen, who regularly presents BBC’s Countryfile and Channel 5’s This Week on the Farm, spent the summer “making the most of Yorkshire” with her three young children and her parents on hand.

But while Helen, 39, has likened herself to being the ‘nanny’ on the show looking after everyone, Gorka said on ITV’s Lorraine show she needed to be “sassy, cheeky, sexy.”

But she laughed it off saying she needs to be efficient and on time these days.

On Saturday night’s show Helen revealed Gorka had told her to watch herself dancing in the mirror and imagine she was out on a Saturday dancing at a party or in a club to feel more confident dancing.

Helen, who split from husband and father of her children Leeds Rhinos’ Richie Myler earlier this year, said: “I go to parties on a Saturday; trampoline parties.”

Despite Helen also struggling with looking at herself dancing in the mirror, she managed to impress the judges for the second week running with her Cha Cha Cha to Rain on Me.

The star was flooded with support from fans online.

Parents particularly related with Helen’s story of losing her confidence after having children and spending more time running around after them than thinking of your own needs.

Charlotte Armitage, 36, described Helen as a “role model” for so many other mums after bouncing back from a break-up as well as having young children.

Mother-of-one Charlotte said: “She’s done incredibly well after all she’s been through as well as still having such young children.

“You lose a lot of your identity when you become a parent.

“She’s beautiful and a real role model for all of us. I definitely want her to win.”

Fellow Yorkshire mother-of-two Rachel Chapman, 40, wants Helen to win, she said: “She’s so lovely and down to earth. She’s done some amazing things, I don’t know why women have to be ‘sexy.’”

Helen has previously joked she was on the show for the fake tan and to spend an hour in make-up because she is normally sporting a ‘mum bun’ and wearing clothes which don’t need ironing.

Helen, whose parents support her with childcare, added on instagram: "Pretty sure I will owe my parents Christmas in the Caribbean by time this is over.”

