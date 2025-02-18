'Why I'm concerned Yorkshire values like openness and honesty are being eroded'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What’s your first Yorkshire memory?

Playing in the garden at our house, ‘The Echo’, Ferncliffe Drive, Utley (a residential area not far from the centre of Keighley) during the War. 80 years later and the road is still unadopted.

What’s your favourite part of the county – and why?

Litter campaigner and businessman Thomas Black

The Dales – therapeutic and good for the soul.

When my wife, Sue, and I were first married, our first home was in Hebden, about a mile from Grassington. I have happy memories of that time. My favourite pub was The Red Lion at Burnsall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On another level, my eldest son, Adam says it should be Out of Bounds on the 8th at Ilkley Golf Club as I spend a lot of time there.

What’s your idea of a perfect day, or a perfect weekend, out in Yorkshire?

The Cow and Calf and Ilkley Moor. Picture Tony Johnson

A fried egg and tomato breakfast courtesy of Sue (otherwise known as Madame Noir if we are in France). This would be followed by a round of golf with GLB (my brother, Gordon), Paul Thirkettle and Tosh Suzuki (my Japanese friend).

A short doze in the afternoon followed by a game of bridge with David and Di Roberts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sunday morning, a cycle ride followed by collecting litter on the road between Denton and Ilkley Lido.

Do you have a favourite walk – or view?

Anna Madeley as Mrs Hall in All Creatures Great and Small

I love to walk along the tow path from Shipley to Kildwick to Skipton. For me, it’s like walking in a painting. The old textile mills are a monument to the past. I believe a walk with a dog is a walk enhanced.

My favourite view is from our bedroom window in Denton, looking down the valley. I have a painting by Herbert Royle the famous Yorkshire artist, of the exact scene.

Which Yorkshire sportsperson, past or present, would you like to take for lunch?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a toss-up between Fred Trueman and the Brownlee brothers – two for the price of one! I would love to know if they use the ploy my brother Gordon and I used to delay making a business decision; we would both say, ‘I must discuss this with my brother’.

Which Yorkshire stage or screen star, past or present, would you like to take for dinner?

Mrs Hall in All Creatures Great and Small (Anna Madeley). She effortlessly portrays a marriage between being tough, vulnerable and principled. What a beautiful series it is.

If you had to name your Yorkshire ‘hidden gem’, what would it be?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cow and Calf Rocks at Ilkley – although they’re not really ‘hidden’! As a cyclist, I adore the little villages north of Bolton Abbey by the River Wharfe.

If you could choose somewhere, or some object, from or in Yorkshire to own for a day, what would it be?

Harry Ramsden’s in its heyday. It was extremely well run and very enjoyable eating experience.

Being greedy, if I could have a second choice, I would love to own one of those magnificent old textile mills in the Aire Valley.

What do you think gives Yorkshire its unique identity?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The people, without a doubt. I have always admired their humour, no-nonsense approach to life, understated manner and the ability to tell it how it is. Anything that Peter Black (the company started by my father) achieved was due to our hardworking, reliable and dedicated workforce.

Do you follow sport in the county, and if so, what?

I follow the fortunes of the football managers in the football leagues and how they motivate mercenaries. When it comes to football, I am strongly against spitting, which should not be allowed. Further, if big money has been paid for a player, I would not expect him to be passing the ball backwards.

Do you have a favourite restaurant, or pub?

Moss and Moor in Ilkley for breakfast; The Café at Tennants, Leyburn for coffee and cake, and The Angel at Hetton for dinner.

It is said, if there is a buffet you can always tell the Yorkshire person as they need both hands to carry their plate back to their table.

Do you have a favourite food shop?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Courtyard Dairy near Settle. It is very important to support local and independent shops. Fresh food equates with less packaging and therefore less litter.

A number of farm shops and even some supermarkets see this reality clearly. It’s a no brainer.

How do you think that Yorkshire has changed, for better or for worse, in the time that you’ve known it?

I am concerned that the previously well entrenched Yorkshire values of openness and business honesty are being eroded. Far too often people moan about the decline in standards as opposed to suggesting solutions.

Who is the Yorkshire person that you most admire?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ken Morrison for his single-minded approach and business acumen. I loved the way he called accountants and finance directors, ‘Naught but scorers’. He was farsighted and entrepreneurial. One example being, Morrisons owned their own farms which supplied their stores.

Has Yorkshire influenced your work?

I love the modest and self-deprecating nature of the typical Yorkshire person. My family were indeed lucky to be the beneficiaries of my father getting off the train in Keighley when he was travelling from London searching for a place to start his business – and for that we are grateful.

I admire the ability of Yorkshire people to call a spade a spade. Yorkshire has made me more driven and more focussed.

Name your favourite Yorkshire book/author/artist/CD/performer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Hockney, Dame Judi Dench, Jeremy Clarkson, Henry Moore - for how they have enriched our lives. I do sometimes wonder if Dame Judi remembers our game of tennis when I was at Bootham and she was at The Mount?

If a stranger to Yorkshire only had time to visit one place, where should it be?

Kettlewell and enjoy the pleasure of the journey getting there. But please ignore the litter.