‘Why we sold our house to move into a super retirement village in Yorkshire’
When Andrea Rawson married Dave Rawson, the couple wanted to move to their home without decorating it.
Andrea said: “I had bad memories at my old house and we wanted a new start. We sold our houses and bought a ready made property.”
Dave and Andrea moved to Elite Lifestyle Parks Residential Park Home in South Yorkshire.
The company’s website says: “Nestled within the picturesque Dearne Valley, Waterside Park is a luxurious development of meticulously crafted, fully furnished park homes.”
The park is on the TransPennine Trail near to a popular walking route, close to a railway and bus station connecting residents to Sheffield and Doncaster.
For Dave who sometimes performs live magic and hypnosis acts on stage across the region, the ease of travelling is a major plus.
He said: “We are only 15 minutes by car to either the M1 or A1, convenient for travelling up and down the UK.”
This idyllic park is surrounded by stunning views as well as a well maintained garden and central water feature.
The residential park is modest with its communal areas compared to some of the other villages such as Scarcroft Park in Leeds.
Scarcroft is also home to Grade ll listed Scarcroft Hall which is the central communal point in between the cottages and apartments, containing a Bistro, leisure centre and library.
There are other smaller ‘villages,’ comprising apartments and a residents’ communal area such as Beckett Grange in Barnsley, South Yorkshire and Matcham Grange in North Yorkshire.
Dave said: “After extensive research, Waterside Park emerged as the most suitable choice.
“The resident community is renowned for its warmth and friendliness, while the park staff consistently provide exceptional support, ensuring that our needs are met with utmost care.
“We highly recommend it to anyone seeking a luxurious and welcoming retirement community.”