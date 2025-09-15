‘Wider community benefits’ to be created as gospel hall converted to nursery

Change of use planning permission has been granted to turn a gospel hall into a children’s day nursery.

The outcome of plans for the Redcar Gospel Hall, in Edenhall Grove, Redcar, was revealed in a recently published list of planning decisions delegated to council officers.

An application said the proposal had been met with “positive feedback” and the current building would not undergo any external changes.

There would also be no change in parking provision with 15 spaces for vehicles being retained.

The gospel hall building subject to the planning application.

The application said the pre-existing use of the gospel hall ended in August last year.

Kirkleatham ward councillor Peter Grogan said he was aware of the application, but noted the planned venture was not yet up and running,

A council officer’s report described the premises as a “modern purpose built building” which was adjacent to nearby assisted living accommodation, Ann Charlton Lodge.

A letter of support in favour of the proposal was received by the local planning authority, which received no objections to the submission.

Redcar and Cleveland Council’s environmental protection team, meanwhile, suggested a condition to provide and implement a noise management plan, which was attached to the planning permission.

The report suggested there would be “wider community benefits” from the change of use.

It said external signage was being removed, but otherwise there were no material alterations to the building and therefore no impact on the character and appearance of the area.

In terms of potential noise, the report commented: “The alterations would have potential for impacts from a notable change in the timings of the activity to the site and the potential for sustained noise associated with the nursery activities.

“The environmental protection officer has considered the proposal and subject to a condition to require suitable noise attenuation being provided [it] does not raise any significant concerns.”