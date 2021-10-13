Two adult male cichlid fish fighting jaw to jaw over a snail shell in Lake Tanganyika, Africa, which won Wildlife Photographer of the Year: Portfolio Award. Angel Fitor/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA Media

Wildlife Photographer of the Year: All the incredible pictures from the winners

A French biologist and underwater photographer has been named as this year’s Natural History Museum’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year.

By Jonathan Pritchard
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 2:26 pm

Laurent Ballesta was selected as the winner of the competition following the submission of his “enigmatic image” Creation, which captures camouflage groupers exiting their milky cloud of eggs and sperm in Fakarava, French Polynesia. Take a look at all the other winners in various categories in our photo gallery.

1. Winner

A trio of camouflage groupers exit their milky cloud of eggs and sperm, which won Wildlife Photographer of the Year: Underwater Award. Photo: Laurent Ballesta/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

2. Fishing spider

Spinning the cradle by Gil Wizen showing a fishing spider stretching out silk from its spinnerets to weave into its egg sac in Canada, which won Wildlife Photographer of the Year: Behaviour: Invertebrate Award.

3. Tent spider

A tent spider as a rickshaw passes by in India, which won Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year: 10 Years and Under Award. Photo credit Vidyun R Hebbar/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

4. Mountain gorilla

Reflection by Majed Ali showing a the moment Kibande, an almost-40- year-old mountain gorilla closes its eyes in the rain in Uganda, which won Wildlife Photographer of the Year: Animal Portraits Award.

