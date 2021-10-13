Laurent Ballesta was selected as the winner of the competition following the submission of his “enigmatic image” Creation, which captures camouflage groupers exiting their milky cloud of eggs and sperm in Fakarava, French Polynesia. Take a look at all the other winners in various categories in our photo gallery.
1. Winner
A trio of camouflage groupers exit their milky cloud of eggs and sperm, which won Wildlife Photographer of the Year: Underwater Award. Photo: Laurent Ballesta/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
2. Fishing spider
Spinning the cradle by Gil Wizen showing a fishing spider stretching out silk from its spinnerets to weave into its egg sac in Canada, which won Wildlife Photographer of the Year: Behaviour: Invertebrate Award.
3. Tent spider
A tent spider as a rickshaw passes by in India, which won Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year: 10 Years and Under Award. Photo credit Vidyun R Hebbar/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
4. Mountain gorilla
Reflection by Majed Ali showing a the moment Kibande, an almost-40- year-old mountain gorilla closes its eyes in the rain in Uganda, which won Wildlife Photographer of the Year: Animal Portraits Award.