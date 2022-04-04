Beverley Register Office - also known as Walkergate House Credit: Google

The 12 inch plaque for William Crosskill (1880-1888) went up more than a decade ago on Beverley Register Office, known as Walkergate House.

It is hoped the plaque will now move to the Grosvenor Club - also known as Walkergate House - close by, ahead of this year’s Heritage Open Days, which will celebrate amazing inventions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An inventor and designer of agricultural machinery Crosskill made clod crushers, threshing machines, drills and wagons.

He also made gas lamp standards supplied to Hamburg, and Beverley, some of which are still standing.

A far-reaching innovation was the “Emigrant’s Implement Box” containing all the farming tools needed for hardy emigrant families, many from the East Riding, to carve out a living on the Canadian prairies, African veldt and even “Down Under” in Australia.

Civic Society chair Dick Lidwell, who became chair in 2020, said: “Both houses were called Walkergate House so the society put it on that building (the Register Office).

“But subsequently by looking at the records more recently it was discovered it was the Grosvenor Club building where he lived.