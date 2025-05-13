Willow York: Infamous disco which closed in 2015 to "return" for one night only

It’s been ten years since York’s most famous - or perhaps infamous - disco closed its doors for the last time.

For 42 years, The Willow on Coney Street welcomed revellers with its intoxicating mix of cheesy classics, a sticky dancefloor and, of course, free prawn crackers.

Owner Tommy Fong decided to end his tenure as unofficial King of York’s club scene and shut the Chinese restaurant turned disco in 2015.

Now a decade later, those wanting to revisit their misspent youth have the chance to experience the Willow one more time.

The Willow Experience, part of York’s City of Ideas Festival, will allow nostalgic clubbers to “re-experience the Willow through your senses and bring those memories to life.”

The event, on June 13 in the basement bar at City Screen Cinema, will bring together speakers to discuss the impact of The Willow on York.

Among them will be Vicki Fong, daughter of owners Tommy and Soo, who created Willow’s graphics which adorned T-shirts and other merchandise from the club.

She is now a lecturer at the Royal College of Art.

Event organisers said: “Watch the Willow Archive “STORIES”, a series of six short archive films that share memories, from the challenges and joys experienced by those at the centre of this family-run business, to why the punters loved it, and that epic last night.

“Find out why there were cute illustrations of Tommy Fong and his family on the walls of the Willow Disco. And hear from Tommy Fong’s daughter Vicki Fong, who created the Willow Girl and “Love It or Hate It?” artworks.”