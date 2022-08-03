Wind turbine destroyed after catching fire on industrial estate in Yorkshire

The turbine stands on the Sutton Fields industrial estate in the north of the city.

It caught fire at around 7am and the flames spread to a nearby area of grassland.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said: "We are receiving multiple calls regarding a fire involving the wind turbine on Oak Road fields between Clough Road and Sutton Fields in Hull. Crews are in attendance."

The 125m turbine was erected in 2008, making it the city's first. It is part of Croda International's Clough Road chemicals manufacturing site.

Hull FC media manager Lewis Scott, who took photos of the fire. said: "Wind turbine at Croda in north Hull in a major bother this morning - huge fire, and looks to be falling apart. Acrid black smoke drifting east across the city."

The turbine on fire at Sutton Fields industrial estate (pic: Lewis Scott)