Windrush: Yorkshire exhibition on the landmark moment in British history

It was a landmark moment in British history when passengers from the Caribbean arrived by boat. Ruby Kitchen reports on a special exhibition in Sheffield.

More than 75 years ago the HMT Empire Windrush was to land on Britain's shores, marking a moment in history that echoes today with the families of those onboard.

Passengers from the Caribbean had been invited to fill labour shortages in the UK, helping to forge the nation's recovery in the post-war years.

Now an exhibition, entitled Sheffield Stories: Caribbean Footsteps, opens at Weston Park Museum to explore the stories of those who came to find their home in the city, and the families they raised here.

Co-curator of the Caribbean Footsteps exhibition Ruth McDonald with choir gown on display at the Weston Park Museum in Sheffield, photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post

Here there are the stories of journeys, and of culture and heritage. And of the campaign for justice for victims of the 'Windrush' scandal.

Shaped by a group of community co-curators, there are displays from church, from sport and carnivals, and reflections from later generations on the legacy of those before them.

Co-curator Simon Jones said the exhibition stands as a tribute to the "enduring resilience, unwavering strength, and rich cultural vibrancy" of the city's African Caribbean community.

Working with Sheffield Museums on the project has been an "enriching" experience, he added, weaving together narratives and memories that speak to the heart of communities.

Maxine Duffus, South Yorkshire Passenger Transport's first black woman bus driver. Herries bus garage, Sheffield, 18 November 1983

"Through this collaboration, we have had the opportunity to ensure that our stories are told authentically, with nuance and depth, reflecting the diverse experiences and contributions of generations past and present," he said.

The exhibition brings together archives and mementoes, photographs and film, celebrating ways that people of African Caribbean heritage have contributed to Sheffield life.

"Many of the objects on display have been loaned by members of the community.

There's a gown from the 1980s, worn by singers in a community choir. Most churches had their own gospel choir, with one led by Sister Nelson at the Church of God of Prophecy.

Then a cricket bat, from 1968, signed by those who attended a Living Together police and young people weekend to encourage community cohesion.

Finally, there are passports and travel documents from families as they made their way to the UK. Many would travel in stages, by generation, such as Hain Archibald Bailey.

He travelled by sea on the T/V Ascania in 1963, while his wife Daisy came by plane in 1964.

Three of their children, Glendon, 14, Clinton, 10, and Daniel, nine, joined them in 1973.

Mr Jones said: “These displays serve as tangible manifestations of our history, offering a glimpse into the lives, struggles, and triumphs of those who have shaped our community's identity..”