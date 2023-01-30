With Dry January coming to an end, why not visit a wine bar where you can learn all about the best pairings of wine and cheese? Wine tasting is the sensory experience and evaluation of wine and is as ancient as its production, dating back to the 3rd millennium BCE.
A formalised methodology was developed from the 14th century onward and modern, professional wine tasters, such as sommeliers or buyers for retailers, use a constantly evolving specialised terminology used to describe the range of perceived flavours, smells and general characteristics of a wine. The hosts at these events delve into the history of these wines.
There are plenty of venues in Yorkshire that organise professional and informal wine tasting events where you can also admire the picturesque landscapes. We have compiled a list of the highest rated places according to Google.
Best wine tasting venues in Yorkshire
Leeds
Veeno
It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 288 reviews.
Address: 5 Wellington Pl, Leeds LS1 4AP.
Opening hours
Mondays: Closed
Tuesday to Thursday: 12pm to 10pm
Fridays and Saturdays: 12pm to 11pm
Sundays: Closed
Lazy Lounge
It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 495 reviews.
Address: Wellington St, Leeds LS1 4JY.
Opening hours
Mondays: 3pm to 10pm
Tuesday to Thursday: 3pm to 11pm
Fridays and Saturdays: 12pm to 12am
Sundays: Open for tasting
Farrands Bar
It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 82 reviews.
Address: 18 Swinegate, Leeds LS1 4AG.
Opening hours
Mondays: Closed
Tuesday to Thursday: 4pm to 11pm
Fridays: 4pm to 12am
Saturdays: 12pm to 12am
Sundays: Closed
Majestic Wine
It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 83 reviews.
Address: Northside Retail Park, 5A, Stonegate Rd, Leeds LS7 2TT.
Opening hours
Monday to Wednesday: 10am to 7pm
Thursdays and Fridays: 10am to 8pm
Saturdays: 9am to 7pm
Sundays: 10am to 5pm
Latitude Wine & Liquor Merchant
It has a rating of five stars on Google with 324 reviews.
Address: 5 Cherry Tree Walk, Leeds LS2 7EB.
Opening hours
Mondays: 10am to 5pm
Tuesdays and Wednesdays: 10am to 6pm
Thursday to Saturday: 10am to 7pm
Sundays: 11am to 4pm
York
Pairings Wine Bar
It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 683 reviews.
Address: 28 Castlegate, York YO1 9RP.
Opening hours
Monday to Thursday: 12pm to 11pm
Fridays and Saturdays: 11am to 12am
Sundays: 12pm to 11pm
2 many Wines - Wine Bar Wine shop
It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 74 reviews.
Address: 3 Bishopthorpe Rd, York YO23 1NA.
Opening hours
Mondays: Closed
Tuesday to Thursday: 11am to 10.30pm
Fridays: 11am to 11.30pm
Saturdays: 10am to 11.30pm
Sundays: 11am to 7pm
Ambiente Tapas Goodramgate
It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 867 reviews.
Address: 14 Goodramgate, York YO1 7LQ.
Opening hours
Monday to Sunday: 11.30am to 9.30pm
Sheffield
Mitchells Wine Merchants Ltd
It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 403 reviews.
Address: 354 Meadowhead, Sheffield S8 7UJ.
Opening hours
Mondays and Tuesdays: 10am to 6pm
Wednesday to Friday: 10am to 8pm
Saturdays: 10am to 7pm
Sundays: 12pm to 5pm
Trippets Lounge Bar
It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 288 reviews.
Address: 89 Trippet Ln, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 4EL.
Opening hours
Monday to Wednesday: Closed
Thursdays: 4pm to 10.30pm
Fridays: 12pm to 1am
Saturdays: 12pm to 11pm
Sundays: 12pm to 4.30pm
Rafters Restaurant
It has a rating of 4.9 stars on Google with 307 reviews.
Address: 220 Oakbrook Rd, Sheffield S11 7ED.
Opening hours
Mondays and Tuesdays: Closed
Wednesdays to Friday: 6.30pm to 11.30pm
Saturdays: 12.30pm to 1.45pm and 7am to 11.30pm
Sundays: Closed
Bradford
Napoleons Casino & Restaurant
It has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google with 484 reviews.
Address: 37 Bolton Rd, Bradford BD1 4DR.
Opening hours
Monday to Sunday: 6pm to 10pm
Grand Cru Restaurant
It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 267 reviews.
Address: 559-565 Bradford Rd, Birkenshaw, Bradford BD11 2AQ.
Opening hours
Lunch - Mondays and Tuesdays: Closed
Wednesday to Saturday: 12pm to 2pm
Sundays: 12pm to 5.30pm
Afternoon tea - Monday to Wednesday: Closed
Thursday to Saturday: 2pm to 4pm
Sundays: Closed
Dinner - Mondays and Tuesdays: Closed
Wednesdays and Thursdays: 6pm to 9pm
Fridays and Saturdays: 6pm to 9.30pm
Sundays: Closed
Yorkshire Dales
Wensleydale Heifer
It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 780 reviews.
Address: Main St, West Witton, Leyburn DL8 4LS.
Opening hours
Monday to Friday: 12pm to 2pm and 6pm to 9.15pm
Saturdays and Sundays: 12pm to 2.30pm and 6pm to 9.15pm
The Wright Wine Company
It has a rating of 4.9 stars on Google with 118 reviews.
Address: The Old Smithy, Raikes Road, Skipton BD23 1NP.
Opening hours
Monday to Thursday: 10am to 5pm
Fridays: 10am to 6pm
Saturdays: 10am to 5pm
Sundays: Closed