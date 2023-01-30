We have taken a look at the best venues in various cities and regions in Yorkshire to go wine tasting including Leeds, York and Sheffield.

With Dry January coming to an end, why not visit a wine bar where you can learn all about the best pairings of wine and cheese? Wine tasting is the sensory experience and evaluation of wine and is as ancient as its production, dating back to the 3rd millennium BCE.

A formalised methodology was developed from the 14th century onward and modern, professional wine tasters, such as sommeliers or buyers for retailers, use a constantly evolving specialised terminology used to describe the range of perceived flavours, smells and general characteristics of a wine. The hosts at these events delve into the history of these wines.

There are plenty of venues in Yorkshire that organise professional and informal wine tasting events where you can also admire the picturesque landscapes. We have compiled a list of the highest rated places according to Google.

Wine tasting. (Pic credit: Chris Etchells)

Best wine tasting venues in Yorkshire

Leeds

Veeno

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 288 reviews.

Address: 5 Wellington Pl, Leeds LS1 4AP.

Opening hours

Mondays: Closed

Tuesday to Thursday: 12pm to 10pm

Fridays and Saturdays: 12pm to 11pm

Sundays: Closed

Lazy Lounge

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 495 reviews.

Address: Wellington St, Leeds LS1 4JY.

Opening hours

Mondays: 3pm to 10pm

Tuesday to Thursday: 3pm to 11pm

Fridays and Saturdays: 12pm to 12am

Sundays: Open for tasting

Farrands Bar

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 82 reviews.

Address: 18 Swinegate, Leeds LS1 4AG.

Opening hours

Mondays: Closed

Tuesday to Thursday: 4pm to 11pm

Fridays: 4pm to 12am

Saturdays: 12pm to 12am

Sundays: Closed

Majestic Wine

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 83 reviews.

Address: Northside Retail Park, 5A, Stonegate Rd, Leeds LS7 2TT.

Opening hours

Monday to Wednesday: 10am to 7pm

Thursdays and Fridays: 10am to 8pm

Saturdays: 9am to 7pm

Sundays: 10am to 5pm

Latitude Wine & Liquor Merchant

It has a rating of five stars on Google with 324 reviews.

Address: 5 Cherry Tree Walk, Leeds LS2 7EB.

Opening hours

Mondays: 10am to 5pm

Tuesdays and Wednesdays: 10am to 6pm

Thursday to Saturday: 10am to 7pm

Sundays: 11am to 4pm

York

Pairings Wine Bar

It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 683 reviews.

Address: 28 Castlegate, York YO1 9RP.

Opening hours

Monday to Thursday: 12pm to 11pm

Fridays and Saturdays: 11am to 12am

Sundays: 12pm to 11pm

2 many Wines - Wine Bar Wine shop

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 74 reviews.

Address: 3 Bishopthorpe Rd, York YO23 1NA.

Opening hours

Mondays: Closed

Tuesday to Thursday: 11am to 10.30pm

Fridays: 11am to 11.30pm

Saturdays: 10am to 11.30pm

Sundays: 11am to 7pm

Ambiente Tapas Goodramgate

It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google with 867 reviews.

Address: 14 Goodramgate, York YO1 7LQ.

Opening hours

Monday to Sunday: 11.30am to 9.30pm

Sheffield

Mitchells Wine Merchants Ltd

It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 403 reviews.

Address: 354 Meadowhead, Sheffield S8 7UJ.

Opening hours

Mondays and Tuesdays: 10am to 6pm

Wednesday to Friday: 10am to 8pm

Saturdays: 10am to 7pm

Sundays: 12pm to 5pm

Trippets Lounge Bar

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 288 reviews.

Address: 89 Trippet Ln, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 4EL.

Opening hours

Monday to Wednesday: Closed

Thursdays: 4pm to 10.30pm

Fridays: 12pm to 1am

Saturdays: 12pm to 11pm

Sundays: 12pm to 4.30pm

Rafters Restaurant

It has a rating of 4.9 stars on Google with 307 reviews.

Address: 220 Oakbrook Rd, Sheffield S11 7ED.

Opening hours

Mondays and Tuesdays: Closed

Wednesdays to Friday: 6.30pm to 11.30pm

Saturdays: 12.30pm to 1.45pm and 7am to 11.30pm

Sundays: Closed

Bradford

Napoleons Casino & Restaurant

It has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google with 484 reviews.

Address: 37 Bolton Rd, Bradford BD1 4DR.

Opening hours

Monday to Sunday: 6pm to 10pm

Grand Cru Restaurant

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 267 reviews.

Address: 559-565 Bradford Rd, Birkenshaw, Bradford BD11 2AQ.

Opening hours

Lunch - Mondays and Tuesdays: Closed

Wednesday to Saturday: 12pm to 2pm

Sundays: 12pm to 5.30pm

Afternoon tea - Monday to Wednesday: Closed

Thursday to Saturday: 2pm to 4pm

Sundays: Closed

Dinner - Mondays and Tuesdays: Closed

Wednesdays and Thursdays: 6pm to 9pm

Fridays and Saturdays: 6pm to 9.30pm

Sundays: Closed

Yorkshire Dales

Wensleydale Heifer

It has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google with 780 reviews.

Address: Main St, West Witton, Leyburn DL8 4LS.

Opening hours

Monday to Friday: 12pm to 2pm and 6pm to 9.15pm

Saturdays and Sundays: 12pm to 2.30pm and 6pm to 9.15pm

The Wright Wine Company

It has a rating of 4.9 stars on Google with 118 reviews.

Address: The Old Smithy, Raikes Road, Skipton BD23 1NP.

Opening hours

Monday to Thursday: 10am to 5pm

Fridays: 10am to 6pm

Saturdays: 10am to 5pm