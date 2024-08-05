Withernsea Blue Light Weekend: RAF Typhoon fighter jet to head to Yorkshire this weekend for airshow
The RAF Typhoon Display Team from 29 Squadron at RAF Coningsby is set to make a spectacular appearance over Withernsea on Sunday, as part of its busy schedule, including air shows in Canada, Sweden and the Czech Republic.
The Typhoon FGR4, piloted by Flight Lieutenant David "Turbo" Turnbull, is a multi-role combat aircraft, sometimes dubbed as the country's current "Spitfire".
The airshow is due to start at 12.30pm with the first jump by the Royal Navy Raiders parachute team, followed by the Starlings Aerobatic Display Team, Typhoon, Tiger Moth, Stearman, Jubilee Pitts aircraft and a helicopter.
The Blue Lights Weekend was originally the idea of Steve Medcalf, Withernsea RNLI’s lifeboat operations manager who tragically died in December 2022.
The event, now in its second year, has been put together by his brother Andy and a small group of friends, in his memory, with the twin aim of raising money for local emergency services, while putting the town on the map.
While it is costing tens of thousands of pounds to put on, it will be free – apart from a small charge for taking part in Saturday’s "spectacularly messy” 2km colour run, where people are pelted with paint powder as they walk or jog along the seafront.
The town is one of the most disadvantaged in the region and Andy said there’s no point trying to charge people as they simply don’t have the money to spare. He said: “We are trying to give people something they can be proud of and the emergency services can raise their profile. Last year we raised over £5,000 for emergency and life-saving charities.”
There are also swimming races, raft race, circus workshop, army tower and pop-up skate park.
A fun and quirky event for Sunday will be the World Mascot Championship featuring 20 mascots – Hull City’s Tiger mascots Roary and Amber are coming along.
Andy said there could be as many as 20,000 visitors this year, with word spreading about the airshow.
This year’s event has been made possible by a sponsorship deal with Greene King, which will be selling ales and non-alcoholic drinks along the prom, from a Dennis fire engine and a Jeep, which have been converted into bars.
