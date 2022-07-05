Wolds Glider Club members set to celebrate five decades of soaring above Pocklington

Wolds Gliding Club members will celebrate the organisation’s 50th anniversary on Saturday, July 16.

The Wolds Gliding Club will be marking five decades in the air (without any engines) on Saturday, July 16.

The organisation was originally formed by Leeds Transport workers and led a nomadic life, moving from site to site, as necessitated by loss of access and other reasons.

Leeds City Gliding Club moved to Pocklington Airfield in 1971, and the group was renamed as Wolds Gliding Club in 1972.

The gliding club has given thousands of people the chance to experience the thrill of unpowered flight.

The original idea to start a gliding club was devised by G Price and Frank Pape, while 10 other founding members were also instrumental in getting the organisation up and running.

The club almost went out of existence several times.

Progress was slow, but steady growth finally began to happen, eventually seeing the club grow to the successful institution it is today.

Sandy Loynd, at the Wolds Gliding Club, said: “Following the move to Pocklington things started to develop and the club grew to the point that in 1983 the site was purchased thanks to the generous support of the land owner.

“Later we got the chance to purchase the majority of the rest of the airfield from Henry Thirsk to whom the club is grateful for his support.

“The club has since continued to expand and has recently invested in fleet upgrades with two new gliders coming including one with disabled hand controls.

“We were recently been awarded the Saundby Sword for contributions towards glider safety and will host the 36th Two Seat Glider competition coming up in August, welcoming competitors from all around the country for a week of fun and social competition.

“Over the years, the club has given thousands of people the chance to experience the thrill of unpowered flight over the past decades.

“With a modern fleet, first class facilities and our own huge airfield we pride ourselves as one of the top gliding clubs in the UK.

“The airfield has a purpose-built clubhouse with a bar, briefing rooms, bunk rooms, showers and offices.

“The club continues to train pilots to fly including a strong junior gliding group which has seen members go on to fly commercial airliners as well as fly Eurofighters in the Royal Air Force.”