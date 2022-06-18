Woman, 24, dies at scene of crash after Audi collided with tree on Friday night

The Silver Audi A4 convertible left the road and crashed into a tree on Burringham Road in Scunthorpe at approximately 9.25pm on Friday night.

A 24-year-old woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, and three other people who had been travelling in the car were taken to hospital with injuries.

Humberside Police have launched an investigation into the crash, and are keen to speak to the driver of a light coloured vehicle who may have seen the Audi just before the collision.

