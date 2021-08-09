Linda Stockdale, 65

Linda Stockdale, 65, from the nearby village of Tunstall, was just weeks away from retiring when she was killed on the A6055 between Leeming Bar and Catterick on Sunday August 1. Her Kia Ceed collided with an Audi A7 travelling in the opposite direction.

Mrs Stockdale was a passionate Daleswoman who opened up the grounds of her home, Raisbeck, to visitors as part of Tunstall Open Gardens events.

A family statement issued by North Yorkshire Police read: "Linda was a loving and devoted, partner, mum, grandma and friend to many.

"She lived locally all her life, growing up at Barden Lane Farm near Leyburn and living for the last 18 years in Tunstall.

"Her whole working life was spent caring for, teaching and supporting young children and their families and she was looking forward to retirement in the coming weeks.

"Loved by everyone who knew her, she enjoyed walks with her family, friends and dogs around her beloved Yorkshire Dales.

"Linda was a keen gardener who was involved in many community projects including the Tunstall Community Garden of which she was very proud. She will be fondly remembered for her cooking and baking skills together with her famous hospitality.

"Linda made friends wherever she went and was always helping others, including volunteering for numerous local events and clubs. She made time for everyone and will be missed by so many."

A tribute posted on the Tunstall Village Community page on Facebook added: "It is with great sadness that we are letting villagers know of the death of a neighbour - Linda Stockdale, who was killed in a car accident on Sunday.

"Linda lived at Raisbeck and generously opened her beautiful garden for Open Gardens events, and provided many of the plants that you see in the community garden.