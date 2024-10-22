Woman, 94, died after "at least ten falls" at South Yorkshire care home

A Sheffield care home has been ordered to disclose how it will prevent future deaths after a woman died following “at least ten falls” while living there.

Christiana Dawson, known by her middle name Betty, died aged 94 in March.

Ms Dawson was a resident at Darnell Grange Nursing Home and had been at high risk of falls since her admittance in 2020.

Records kept at the nursing home showed Ms Dawson fell unwitnessed four times between March 2022 and July 2023.

She was given a low-profile bed and later a sensor mat to help staff prevent falls, but again fell unwitnessed in September 2023 and was admitted to hospital. Staff decided she could not return to the residential side of the home, but funding for a nursing placement was denied, and so she was accepted back into non-nursing care “despite accepting they could not manage her falls risk.”

Ms Dawson then suffered two falls in the same day on March 16. She was moved into her bed and then was found to have sustained fractured femur, either from the fall or from being moved. She was taken to Northern General Hospital but died a few days later.

Tanyka Rawden, Senior Coroner for the Coroner’s area of South Yorkshire has written to the care home with concerns following Ms Dawson’s death.

She wrote: “The Court also heard that the nurse involved in moving Betty into bed after her fall on 16 March 2024 was from an agency. The evidence was that agency nurses are not trained on, or provided with, policies and procedures from Darnell Grange and therefore the nurse would not have known the policy was not to move a resident after a fall but to keep them comfortable and preserve their dignity until medical assistance arrived.

“There is a clear risk of future deaths will occur if agency staff are not provided with home specific training, policies or procedures.”