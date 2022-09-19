Woman and dog rescued after falling into Yorkshire river
A woman and her dog were rescued from a river in West Yorkshire after she fell in and broke her arm.
She slipped into the River Wharfe near Deepdale Lane in Boston Spa, shortly after 11.30am on Sunday, but managed to phone 999.
Firefighters, police officers, paramedics and an air ambulance crew were called to the scene.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters managed to rescue the woman and her dog, before she was taken to hospital for treatment.
Most Popular
A spokesman said: “The caller stated she had a broken arm and was unable to get out of the water.
“Fire control operator remained on the line reassuring the caller until fire crews arrived at the incident. Police, ambulance and air ambulance also attended.
“The female was rescued by fire crews and left in care of the ambulance, her dog was also rescued using a two-line rescue system.”
Across Yorkshire and the Humber firefighters were called to 124 water rescue incidents last year and 23 ended with fatalities.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that if anyone falls into open water, they should float on their back, control their breathing and call for help, if they cannot swim to safety.
It said cold-water shock, strong currents and other hidden dangers can cause even the strongest swimmers to drown.