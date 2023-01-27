A woman has been left in complete shock after a thoughtful restaurant manager remembered her losing a ring under the floor more than three years ago – and found it during a new refurbishment.

Bunty had been given the very sentimental ring by her boyfriend more than three years ago.

In 2020, she visited one of her favourite restaurants Bundobust – where she is a regular – but was devastated after her ring fell off and under the floorboards on the outskirts of the site.

Bundobust is a craft beer bar serving Indian street food menu amid bare brick and wooden benches and tables.

A woman has been left in complete shock after a thoughtful restaurant manager remembered her losing a ring under the floor more than three years ago – and found it during a new refurbishment.

She told Will White, assistant manager at Bundobust, about the loss at the time and gave up all hope on seeing the ring again – inaccessible due to the way the floor was laid.

However, to her astonishment Bunty has been reunited with her ring almost three years on after a new refurbishment meant the flooring was taken up.

Will had remembered exactly where Bunty had been sat on the day the ring was lost and told staff during the refurbishment to look out for it.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, Will said it was quickly found.

Bunty returned to Bundobust on Mill Hill two days later earlier this month to be reunited with the ring.

“She came to me on the day that she lost it and asked for help", Will explained.

"Sadly the area of the decking it had fallen under was completely inaccessible unless you ripped it up and I seem to recall that Bunty took that news quite hard at the time, I felt very sorry for her.

"When Bundo HQ began making plans for renovating the yard and replacing the decking I remembered Bunty losing the ring, most likely helped by the fact that I know her and saw her regularly outside of work.

"Every once in a while we would get complaints that people had dropped things through the decking like bank cards and jewellery, but I hadn't committed any of them to memory.

“Not wanting to get Bunty's hopes up for nothing I didn't tell her that the renovations were planned."

Thoughtful Will said he had remembered where Bunty had been sat.

"I asked the builders to keep all jewellery found under the floor to one side which they did”, he added.

"The ring must have not moved since it fell under there and was found as soon as the decking was removed.

"One of the rings under the floor, there were a few, looked like it might have been the one that Bunty had lost so I messaged her with a picture of it.

"She couldn't believe it and arranged to come down to collect it.

"Two days later she pitched up to reclaim the ring.”

A post on Bundobust’s page about the reunion has now gone viral.

One person said: “What a fabulous story! Enough to restore your faith in human nature.”