A woman in her 40s had to be cut free from her car following a crash in Yorkshire.

West Yorkshire Police and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called out to Earl Street in Keighley shortly after 9pm on December 28 following the crash.

A woman, aged 47, was trapped in her car and had to be cut free from the vehicle. Firefighters cut the roof off her car to allow her to be rescued from the car without exacerbating her injuries. The fire service said she was conscious and breathing when she was rescued.

A statement from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Police and ambulance attended and casualty taken into care of paramedics. Further casualties suffering injuries but not trapped also seen to by paramedics, one casualty self presented at Airedale hospital.”

Earl Street in Keighley

