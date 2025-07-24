Woman ‘drove her neighbour up the wall’ with loud music throughout night

A woman ‘drove her neighbour up the wall’ by repeatedly playing amplified music throughout the night – even after she had been ordered to stop.

Ibolya Tamas was ordered to pay £1,762 by magistrates for breaching an abatement notice that banned her from playing loud music, imposed by Bradford Council after multiple noise complaints from her neighbour.

On some occasions there were recordings of her playing music in her rented terraced house on Undercliffe Lane at 1.24am, 3.42am and 6.04am.

The case was heard at Bradford and Keighley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. Tamas failed to attend, and she was found guilty and sentenced in her absence.

Waseem Raja, prosecuting the case on behalf of Bradford Council, said Tamas, 44, had been served a noise abatement notice in October 2024. It banned her from the “playing of loud amplified music at the said property at such levels as to cause a statutory nuisance at another property that was within the vicinity of your property”.

The order had been issued after repeated noise complaints from Tamas’ neighbour.

Mr Raja said: “The playing of music was happening on a regular basis for prolonged periods of time.”

Despite the order the loud music continued.

The court was told that her neighbour had been given an app that can be used to record noise nuisance.

Over several days this February the app recorded music being played at unsociable hours – until around 6am in some cases.

Mr Raja said: “This gives you a flavour of the nuisance. It must have been driving her neighbour up the wall.

“It is bad enough to hear music at that time, but we are talking about loud, amplified music.”

He said Tamas’ neighbour’s sleep was constantly disrupted by the music, and that the issue had impacted almost every aspect of his life.

Referring to the fact that Tamas had not even bothered to attend court, he said: “She isn’t even here today so we can discuss the issue with her.”

The Council decided to prosecute Tamas for failing to comply with an abatement notice, and various items capable of playing loud music, including multiple televisions, amplifiers and a keyboard, were seized from the property.

He said the case followed a “prolonged investigation” by the Council, which had cost the taxpayer at least £1,300.

He requested that magistrates require Tamas to pay these costs as part of her punishment.

Magistrates highlighted the difficulty of being able to judge a case, and impose a sentence, when the defendant doesn’t show up to court to give their side of things.