Woman issues warning after her dog ate ‘half a block of rat poison’ in Yorkshire park

A woman has issued a warning on Facebook after a hazardous dog walk in her local park.

By Caroline Howley
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 8:16 am
Updated Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 8:18 am

Alissa Howroyd urged dog owners to be aware of the appearance of rat poison after her dog was rushed to the vet when she ingested “half a block” of it in a local park on Monday (February 14).

Writing in the ‘Guiseley and Yeadon Issues (and Surrounding Areas)’ Facebook group, Ms Howroyd told how she had been walking her dog in Nunroyd Park in Yeadon when disaster struck.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“Just back from an emergency visit to the vets after my dog ingested half a block of rat poison! She picked this up directly opposite the entrance to the nursery in a bush at 8:30am today,” she wrote.

Alissa Howroyd urged dog owners to make themselves aware of the appearance of rat poison

The rat poison wasn’t the only dangerous situation Ms Howroyd and her dog encountered in the park.

“Whilst making a dash for home to get her to the vets, we turned the corner by the club house into smashed glass strewn everywhere…literally everywhere and in the grass!! (Paws ok thankfully),” she wrote.

“Just be aware and know what rat poison looks like. Seek urgent veterinary assistance if ingested. I’m guessing it’s very tasty for dogs given how she was gobbling it!”

One commenter noted they had also seen “glass bottles strewn all over” during a visit to the park earlier in the day.

The dog was rushed to the vet after eating rat poison, according to her owner

“I picked up all the bottles I could and put back in the bin. Lots of broken glass but I had no gloves so couldn't pick up,” they wrote.

YorkshireFacebookGuiseley