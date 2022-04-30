Woman rescued after falling down riverbank while 'answering call of nature' on night out

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called out to the River Foss in the city in the early hours of Saturday (April 30).

The service said the woman had "answered a call of nature" down the river bank while on a night out, but fell further down the bank and became stranded.

Fortunately, she didn't fall into the river. She managed to get her friends to call 999 and two fire crews were sent to the scene to rescue her.

The River Foss in York

A tweet from the service said: "Tower Street car park, York. York & Acomb crews used a triple ext ladder to rescue a female, unharmed, who had tumbled some way down the River Foss bankside while answering the call of nature following a night out.

"Fortunately, not into the river, and her friends called 999."