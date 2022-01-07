Woman’s fundraising campaign to support friend’s family after life-changing operations

Kate Watkinson, pictured with her family, will have two operations to deal with her adolescent idiopathic scoliosis and kyphosis.

Sharon Bartle is looking to raise £5,000 for her good friend Kate Watkinson who has been listed to have surgery for adolescent idiopathic scoliosis and kyphosis.

Sharon decided to create the crowdfunding page to help Kate’s family financially when she will be out of action following the operations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The campaign is looking to raise £5,000 and it has accrued £320 in just three days thanks to the generosity of 17 supporters.

Sharon Bartle is looking to raise for good friend Kate Watkinson who has been listed to have surgery for adolescent idiopathic scoliosis and kyphosis.

Sharon said: “I have been friends with Kate for several years. I was upset that a fellow hardworking school mum with three gorgeous children is living with a spine like this.

“Kate has just found out that she has been listed for surgery so I wanted to set up a GoFundMe page. Such major surgery will inevitably cause stress about managing financially after the surgery.

“She was diagnosed with adolescent idiopathic scoliosis at just 11, which has progressed over the years.

“Over the last few years it has become very serious with her ‘S’ curves now measuring more than 80 degrees.

“Her spine has not only curved but caused rib rotation and she has now developed kyphosis. A recent MRI scan showed her spine is collapsing at the bottom. Her torso has also collapsed and she suffers debilitating daily pain.

“The good news is that a top spinal surgeon at RNOH Stanmore Hospital in Middlesex has taken on Kate’s case. This will mean two-stage surgery.

“Firstly to block and cage the bottom of the spine that is collapsing. A week later a second surgery will fuse the rest of the spine with rods and screws going in from the front, opening the ribs.

“Due to the curves being left so long, it is likely they have auto-fused so she will not get a full correction, hopefully a little to regain some of the two inches she has lost in height over the past three years.

“Most importantly this surgery could be lifesaving as Kate’s organs are now compressed and breathing has become difficult.

“This is very complex and risky surgery, but a risk worth taking given the situation I am sure you would agree.

“The recovery time will be months depending on how it goes, if the fusion takes, and how quickly she heals.”

Kate said: “I am overwhelmed by Sharon’s support and the generosity of the people that have donated so far. It will really help my family and I post-surgery while I need to take time off work.”

Go to gofund.me/ebbe236c to support the campaign.