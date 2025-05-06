Women in North have life expectancy years shorter than in the South, research finds

Women in the North are living with fewer years of good health and are more likely to be off work with long-term sickness, new research has revealed.

The outlook for women is “bleak” in some areas, according to Health Equity North researchers.

Analysis found that while there have been small increases in life expectancy in the North since last year, women are now spending more of those years in poor health, and that healthy life expectancy has reduced in some areas in just two years.

Data also shows the number of women in the North that are unable to work due to long-term sickness or disability has sharply risen since 2020.

Girls born in the North East, North West and Yorkshire and the Humber in 2021-2023 can expect to live for 81.4, 81.6 and 82.1 years, respectively.

This is around two years below the national average (83.1 years) and up to three years fewer than girls born in London and the South East (both 84.1 years).

Those same girls born in the North East, North West and Yorkshire and the Humber in 2021-2023 can only expect to live in good health to 57.5, 59.9 and 62.0 years, respectively.

This is up to six years below the national average (63.7 years) and up to nine years fewer than girls born in the South East (66.3 years).

Dr Luke Munford, Health Equity North Academic Co-Director and Senior Lecturer in Health Economics at The University of Manchester, said: “Women continue to be impacted by regional inequalities, and our latest research shows that there is no indication ofthese inequalities narrowing; in fact, we’re seeing the opposite – the inequalities are getting bigger. Rising long-term illness and disability, coupled with lower wages and other detrimental factors, have seen women trapped in a cycle that can only be broken by implementing ambitious and long-term targeted policies and support.

“It is clear that urgent action is required to address the worrying economic outcomes for northern women, which can not only impact their quality of life and health outcomes but also those of their children.”

It comes as West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin pledged to “to use her powers to create fairer opportunities across education, work, welfare and health for women” by signing a charter created by Health Equity North.

Ms Brabin said “It’s a damning indictment of modern Britain that girls born in the North of England can expect to live shorter lives than those born elsewhere. But where successive governments have failed to fix these inequalities, devolution is turning the tide.”

A government spokesperson said: “This government inherited appalling healthcare inequalities, but our Plan for Change is reforming the NHS to get it back on its feet so it is there for everyone, regardless of who they are or where they live.