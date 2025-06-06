The Lloyds Tour of Britain Women headed to the north east of the region on the opening day of the four-day race on Thursday (Jun 5).

It has become a tradition for Yorkshire to host the major cycling events dating back to the Tour de France in 2014.

Stage one started at 11.30am outside Forestry England’s visitor centre in Dalby Forest, covering 81.5 kilometres (50.7 miles) across the North York Moors National Park and Tees Valley, before the finishing on Coast Road alongside Zetland Park in Redcar.

Along the way the cyclists passed through Pickering, Hutton-le-Hole, Castleton, and Great Ayton, before crossing into the Tees Valley and Redcar & Cleveland, where the route headed through Guisborough and Marske-by-the-Sea, on its way to the flat, seaside finish, just after 2pm.

Overall, Kim Le Court-Pienaar edged out Kristen Faulkner in a thrilling sprint finish along Redcar’s Esplanade, as two of the most recognisable riders in the women’s peloton brought a dramatic and eventful Yorkshire stage to a fitting close.

1 . Women's Tour of Britain Cycling enthusiasts cheer the riders up Langburn's Bank as they leave Castleton on the second Queen of the Mountains section on the first stage of the Women's Tour of Britain 2025. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

2 . Tour of Britain Lizzie Deignan (Lidl - Trek) finishes the 2025 Lloyds Tour of Britain Women - Stage 1: Dalby Forest to Redcar Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com Photo Sales

3 . The peloton tackle Langburn's Bank as they leave Castleton on the second Queen of the Mountains section on the first stage of the Women's Tour of Britain 2025. The race started in Dalby Forest, North Yorkshire, heading to Redcar and the finish line. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 5th June 2025. Storm clouds gather as the peloton tackle Langburn's Bank. The peloton tackle Langburn's Bank as they leave Castleton on the second Queen of the Mountains section on the first stage of the Women's Tour of Britain 2025. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales