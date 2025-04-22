A rescue and rehabilitation centre for ill or mistreated donkeys is on a mission to offer people indoor therapy at their sanctuary in West Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wonkey Donkey Visitors’ Centre, near Knottingley, has been going for ten years. It now cares for 32 donkeys as well as several ponies and goats.

Sanctuary founder Jenny Howarth came up with the idea of setting up Wonkey Donkeys following a period of ill health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a child, she broke her foot but was misdiagnosed, which led to mental health problems and her brain “shutting down” due to the pain.

Jenny Howarth at Donkey Sanctuary

When she was 11 she asked her parents for a donkey.

She said: “I’ve learned how special donkeys really are. They helped me to make a full recovery after years of illness.”

Jenny and her family acquired more donkeys, and eventually, in 2015, they set up Wonkey Donkeys.

Jenny said: “Here at Wonkey Donkeys we rescue and rehabilitate ill abandoned and mistreated donkeys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christine Talbot, Jenny Howarth and Duncan Wood

“Those donkeys that come in really can build up a relationship with us, our volunteers, and our visitors. We also really emphasise on donkey therapy.

“It's really important to us to make sure that our visitors can get that support that they need from our donkeys because they really are very therapeutic little animals.”

Jenny welcomes people from all walks of life - some overcoming trauma, others recovering from injuries, or managing long-term health issues.

Jenny said: “I wanted to help as many people as possible who were going through extremely diﬃcult things, show them that you can recover and move forward in your life even when there appears to be no light at the end of the tunnel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s very humbling to see a blind child interact with a donkey. Or when an autistic child with two carers, who constantly have to help him stand up, stands on his own for 15 minutes while his hands are on a donkey.”

Jenny and her family saw the need for an indoor centre at the sanctuary as people with disabilities, those having end-of-life care, or elderly people from care homes can’t visit when the weather is poor.

The new centre, which will be built on site, will have a seating area and other facilities for those with disabilities which is open all year round. To do this, they need to raise £750,000.

One of the volunteers at the centre is former ITV Calendar programme editor Margaret Elmsley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Margaret invited former Calendar presenters Christine Talbot and Duncan Wood to hold an “audience with” event which will be the first time they interview each other, and the audience can ask them questions.

Christine said: “Duncan and I are going to be on stage telling you all our secrets.”

Duncan said: “It’s the first ever audience with Christine and Duncan. We’ll have all the behind-the-scenes gossip, where we’ve been, what we’ve done, the people we’ve met.”