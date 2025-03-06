Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ric says the ‘Hugo and Daddy’ saga of stories is aimed at young people going through loss or adversity in their lives.

He sees the series as a way of turning trauma into something positive for Hugo, whilst raising funds for local and national charities.

Now his son is following in his footsteps, working on designs, poetry and words for his very own children’s tale, with the support of his dad.

Author Ric Hart with his son Hugo.

It will be called Hugo and Daddy’s Real Life Adventures and will draw on some of the memories that Ric and Hugo have of holidaying together, as well as some of the places that Hugo would love to visit.

"In amongst it all, there’ll be a memory page to his mum,” Ric says. “He can share where he’s at, aged seven, on the loss of his mother.”

Ric was left to raise Hugo alone after his ‘soulmate’ tragically died hours after giving birth in 2018. She was only able to hold Hugo for a few short moments.

He was faced with overwhelming grief but says the responsibility of raising his newborn "kept him on track".

“The grief was crazy,” he previously told The Yorkshire Post. “I wasn’t even on this planet, but I had to look after a baby that was only a few hours old.

"I was only getting two or three hours of sleep a night and was visited by frequent traumatic nightmares…

"The books are my gift to Hugo, and Jade’s legacy. I had to find a way to grow from this – to find some light in absolute darkness.”

He’s come a long way since first being inspired to write during the Covid lockdowns of 2020.

"Jade would be over the moon,” Ric says. “She would be so proud of how far I’ve come in six-and a half years, being a solo widowed parent from day one.

"Now Hugo working on his own book is just incredible. It’s a very unique set of circumstances – I’m really proud I’ve taken the steps to be an author and now he’s looking to do the same. And why wait around? If he wants to publish a book at seven years old, so be it.”

He adds: “I couldn’t be more proud of my son and how far we have come….The ideas and initial stages of Hugo’s children’s book is going to be exciting, emotional but also inspiring to so many.

“We are underway already with a few pages designed. With it being World Book Day (today, March 6, there was no better time to announce this.”

As well as his children’s book, Ric has written autobiographically about his life with Jade and his experience of grief.

He also has a podcast – Real with Ric, in which he shares his own journey of life after loss.