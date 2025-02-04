World Cancer Day: 'I haven't asked about my prognosis but I know my cancer is incurable'

Within weeks of discovering a lump “the size of a golf ball” in her right breast, Becky Craven was diagnosed with cancer.
Laura Reid
By Laura Reid

Assistant Editor (Features)

Published 4th Feb 2025

In July last year, the 33-year-old from Horsforth, Leeds, had a single mastectomy and four lymph nodes removed.

But scans showed that the cancer had spread to her bones and she was told she couldn’t be cured. Becky began hormone and chemotherapy tablets, and two different monthly injections, as treatment aimed at keeping her cancer at bay and says that she stays “hopeful”.

Becky and husband Mark had been on an IVF journey to try to start a family but the drugs she is now taking have led to menopause meaning she will never carry her own children and surrogacy is the only option.

Becky with husband Mark attending a wedding a week after she was told it was 90 per cent certain she had breast cancer.placeholder image
As far as the cancer is concerned, “I haven’t asked about my own prognosis,” she said. “It’s so difficult to get accurate details with any degree of certainty anyway, as every diagnosis of secondary breast cancer is very different.”

Today is World Cancer Day. Becky is feeling well and has recently signed up to take on the Full Moon (26.2 miles) challenge at The MoonWalk London in May. It’s given her a “real focus” and the opportunity to raise funds for cancer charity Walk the Walk.

“I’ve never run a marathon, but am really excited at the prospect of walking one,” she said. “While I’m off work from teaching, it’s given me a goal and is making me feel strong.”

To sign up for The MoonWalk London 2025, go to walkthewalk.org

