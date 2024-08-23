The event, which runs across all three days, is a first for the UK and is taking place at Thirsk Racecourse.

The championships are being hosted by the Axemore Axe Throwing Club, led by Ian Radmore, which is based just outside Thirsk.

Around 200 people from 14 different countries are set to take part in the event, which is split across five classes; juniors (under 16s), men’s, women’s, men’s teams and women’s teams.

On the announcement of the news the championships would be held in Thirsk, Mr Radmore said: “It means the world. I’ve taught many double-bit throwers in the country and ran events but truly believe that hosting the world championships here (in England) will expand the interest in the UK more than I could in any other way.

"The 2022 World Championships in Canada were an absolute revelation for everyone that was there. I will never forget it as long as I live and will do my best to make the 2024 championships something just as special.”

Check out the best pictures from day one below.

1 . World Double Bit Axe Throwing Championships Over 200 competitors from 14 countries take part in the bi-annual World Double Bit Axe Throwing Championships held at Thirsk Racecourse over the bank holiday weekend organised by Axemore Throwing Club, photographed for The Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

2 . World Double Bit Axe Throwing Championships Over 200 competitors from 14 countries take part in the bi-annual World Double Bit Axe Throwing Championships held at Thirsk Racecourse over the bank holiday weekend organised by Axemore Throwing Club, photographed for The Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

3 . World Double Bit Axe Throwing Championships Over 200 competitors from 14 countries take part in the bi-annual World Double Bit Axe Throwing Championships held at Thirsk Racecourse organised by Axemore Throwing Club, photographed for The Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson. 23rd August 2024 Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

4 . World Double Bit Axe Throwing Championships Over 200 competitors from 14 countries take part in the bi-annual World Double Bit Axe Throwing Championships held at Thirsk Racecourse over the bank holiday weekend organised by Axemore Throwing Club, photographed for The Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales