Sophie Mei Lan went to visit the World of James Herriot for the new Mrs Yorkshire podcast in which she talks to one of James Herriot’s former vets Peter Wright.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thirsk is a small market town nestled away in North Yorkshire, it is widely known as the original home of James Herriot the pen name of James Alfred ‘Alf’ Wight - the world's most famous Veterinary surgeon.

A small market town in Yorkshire is known as the home for the world’s most famous Veterinary surgeon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thirsk was the base for James Herriot - the pen name of James Alfred ‘Alf’ Wight.

Ahead of a visit to the World of James Herriot attraction, I was lucky enough to sit down with The Yorkshire Vet himself Peter Wright for the first episode of the Mrs Yorkshire podcast.

The Yorkshire Vet along with many other Yorkshire-centric Channel 5 shows - particularly the remake of All Creatures Great and Small - has helped to save the World of James Herriot.

The World of James Herriot is a living museum - set inside Herriot’s actual house - in a 1940s style. Set in his former home and surgery, The World of James Herriot is on the edge of the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mrs Yorkshire Podcast A new podcast from The Yorkshire Post speaking to some of Yorkshire's most famous faces in their most favourite places Listen here

23 Kirkgate originally belonged to Herriot’s partner Donald Sinclair. It is also the place which is known as Skeldale House, Darrowby in his books. Herriot’s partners Donald and Brian Sinclair all practiced out of the surgery.

Stepping through the red door of the living museum, you're immersed immediately into Herriot’s home and veterinary surgery. From the click of the door handle to the light switches, every authentic detail is catered for as you enter Herriot ’s fascinating world.

The household items and layout of the rooms transport you back to what it would have felt like as a guest or patient walking into Herriot’s family home and surgery.

There’s small signs that provide extra information for those who aren’t aware of the tales about what happened here such as the dining room coupling up as a practice office. It was used as a place for the family to eat as well as an extra operating table for the animals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s other authentic touches such as Herriot’s original books. There’s even a laid out breakfast table in the kitchen which would have been the warmest room in the house.

Memorabilia room at World of James Herriot

This is a ‘proper’ village veterinary practice.

I’d read stories about the open white cupboard where people could freely pick up their prescriptions on a trust basis as well as the original dispensary for the smaller animals.

This is a journey back in time which literature enthusiasts will revel in. Some of the old methods may seem primitive nowadays when you explore Herriot’s paraphernalia.

Largely however, it reveals the joys of traditional veterinary practices compared to the sterile impersonal veterinary surgeries we know today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Very few areas now have a ‘local vet’ they’re familiar with - particularly one that can specialise in farm animals as well.

Loading....

Around the back there’s The Foldyard and Farrier’s Workshop where you can watch a film about Herriot and his family.

This is the first nod to the subsequent media focus on Herriot and his books, much to his disdain.

In the garden Herriot fans can see the statue of the man himself as well as having the opportunity to see the 1938 Austin Seven car which appeared in the film It Shouldn’t Happen to a Vet with actor John Alderton as James Herriot. The car famously broke down in a river in the Yorkshire Dales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You then walk into an interactive version of the original BBC TV studio where All Creatures Great and Small was filmed. There's plenty here and upstairs for All Creatures Great and Small fans old and new to embrace.

The Mrs Yorkshire podcast with Sophie Mei Lan | NW

We're also propelled into the present day with a special hands-on exhibition for kids to learn about veterinary practices alongside inspiration from current TV stars such as The Yorkshire Vet Peter Wright.

The whole experience takes around 90 minutes and costs £9 per person.