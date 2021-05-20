Adrian Hirst was left in a coma for several weeks in the accident in March 2017 when a driver pulled out of a junction near Cawood, Selby, as he was travelling with his wife on a motorbike, and spent another six months on the spinal injuries unit at Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield.
The musician, a former bass trombone player with the world’s most successful brass band, the Black Dyke Band of Queensbury, was left partially paralysed in the collision and relies on a wheelchair.
Now the 57-year-old of Kirk Smeaton near Pontefract, is planning to cycle 100 miles with his daughter Amy, 30, to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK's Cycle the Month challenge, following a history of the illness in both their families.
Mr Hirst, who now plays with Barnsley Brass Band, will use a specially-designed bike to use both his arms and the limited movement in his legs, and said the challenge would help with his physiotherapy as well as raising money for a cause close to the family’s heart.
“I’m not completely paraplegic, I do have some movement in my legs. So this challenge is a great thing to do to keep fit,” he said.
"My father Frank had leukaemia and prostate cancer in the last year of his life, and my daughter's father-in-law has it as well, so the cause is one that means a lot to us."
Mr Hirst played trombone for the Black Dyke for 30 years until he was involved in the horrific accident, when he moved to take a less intense role with Barnsley Brass so he could focus on recovery.
Seven times a National Brass Band Champion of Great Britain with Black Dyke, and five times British Open champion, he is one of the most decorated players in the history of British brass bands.